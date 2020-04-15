LETTER: Government just paying lip service to crisis

Neither Covid-19 nor any other disaster will cause as much damage and job loss as our government’s inability to deal with the help businesses need to keep people fed and employed.

Due to utter incompetence, my business — through no fault of mine — does not have a registered Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) number, despite making payments. To try to rectify this is impossible. It cannot be done on the website, as anything I enter is kicked out.

No-one in any relevant or associated office or minister or secretary or presidential hotline can help. All phone lines remain unanswered or just cut one off, as do e-mails. What is one to do?

This kind of inadequacy will lead to even more job losses as it appears the government is only paying lip service to the crisis. Departments and offices that should be open, such as labour and the UIF, are all closed, according to the labour representative I eventually managed to speak to.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail

