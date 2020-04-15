Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government just paying lip service to crisis

Departments and offices, such as labour and the UIF, should be open during the lockdown

15 April 2020 - 16:52
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Neither Covid-19 nor any other disaster will cause as much damage and job loss as our government’s inability to deal with the help businesses need to keep people fed and employed.

Due to utter incompetence, my business — through no fault of mine — does not have a registered Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) number, despite making payments. To try to rectify this is impossible. It cannot be done on the website, as anything I enter is kicked out.

No-one in any relevant or associated office or minister or secretary or presidential hotline can help. All phone lines remain unanswered or just cut one off, as do e-mails. What is one to do?

This kind of inadequacy will lead to even more job losses as it appears the government is only paying lip service to the crisis. Departments and offices that should be open, such as labour and the UIF, are all closed, according to the labour representative I eventually managed to speak to.

Charles Cadman 
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: UIF deaf to calls from the unemployed

Call centre remains closed for the duration of the lockdown as officials take a paid holiday when help is needed most
Opinion
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The UIF faces the biggest challenge of its existence

To process and pay out more than 1-million applications in just a few weeks is a near impossible task
Opinion
1 day ago

Covid-19 and the future relationship of employers and unions

Unions will be on the backfoot after the pandemic, but employees and employers will have to make major concessions and sacrifices, writes Gideon du ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Now is not the time to squabble with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Uproot the weeds from cabinet
Opinion / Letters
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: How long can SA’s authorities ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: UIF has locked out many recipients since ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Tackling inequality and helping ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: UIF deaf to calls from the unemployed

Opinion / Letters

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: What lessons should we learn from the Covid-19 crisis?

Opinion / Columnists

NEVA MAKGETLA: Risk-management techniques can help plot lockdown exit

Opinion / Columnists

What should investors do when unit trusts have lost across the board?

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.