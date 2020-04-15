Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Bribe payers are guilty too

Government officials from Thabo Mbeki to Jacob Zuma sold their souls with the arms deal and Eskom

15 April 2020 - 16:54
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Leaders of European governments flocked to SA after 1994 to pay tribute to our new democracy with one hand and peddle weapons with the other. In demanding “justice before debt relief” in his letter of April 8, John Catsicas conveniently forgets that, like prostitution, corruption takes at least two to tango and that both parties are equally guilty.

Then British prime minister Tony Blair squelched a Serious Fraud Office investigation into BAE bribery to several countries, including SA, spuriously claiming it violated British national security. The man who facilitated some of those bribes subsequently became prime minister of Sweden.

In financing Eskom’s Medupi disaster with a $3.95bn loan, the World Bank not only closed its eyes to the consequences of dirty coal but also the bribes, estimated at R1bn, paid by Hitachi to the ANC’s Chancellor House. Hitachi was fined a token $19m in the US, but neither the World Bank nor our government took any action.

The SA government was repeatedly warned that the arms deal was a reckless proposition that would lead SA into mounting fiscal, economic and financial difficulties — precisely the mess we face. The 20-year Barclays Bank loan agreement for the BAE/Saab fighter aircraft contracts is a textbook example of “third world debt entrapment”. 

Yes, Mbeki, Modise, Erwin, Sigcau, Manuel and Zuma “sold their souls” with both the arms deal and Eskom. European arms companies, governments and the World Bank have long experience of co-opting locals to do their dirty work. Governments and banks that patently failed to conduct any due diligence should now suffer the consequences of debt repudiation.

In repudiating odious and illegitimate debts (both local and foreign) as well as demanding compensation for fraud, our government would recover the bribes that were obviously included in the pricing.

Terry Crawford-Browne, Via e-mail

