LETTER: Uproot the weeds from cabinet

By now President Cyril Ramaphosa should have realised he can govern with a strong hand, and have the appreciation and respect of the nation at large. When last has an SA president been so lauded?

This is a good time for him to do a proper cleanup of his cabinet and ANC parliamentarians who still consider Jacob Zuma their hero. These weeds need to be pulled out at their roots or they will continue to impede the healthy growth of the ANC and the government.

Ramaphosa is familiar with bulls, so he should have the ability to take the proverbial bull by the horns and clear the deck of miscreants. The president need not wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to abate before he takes this vital step. In fact, if he does this now the lockdown will be more palatable, in the knowledge that at last we have sound leadership. We’ll even do double push-ups in celebration.

Cliff Buchler

George