LETTER: Uproot the weeds from cabinet

This is a good time for the president to remove ANC ministers who still consider Jacob Zuma their hero

14 April 2020 - 17:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the 2020 cabinet lekgotla at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa chairing the 2020 cabinet lekgotla at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

By now President Cyril Ramaphosa should have realised he can govern with a strong hand, and have the appreciation and respect of the nation at large. When last has an SA president been so lauded?

This is a good time for him to do a proper cleanup of his cabinet and ANC parliamentarians who still consider Jacob Zuma their hero. These weeds need to be pulled out at their roots or they will continue to impede the healthy growth of the ANC and the government.

Ramaphosa is familiar with bulls, so he should have the ability to take the proverbial bull by the horns and clear the deck of miscreants. The president need not wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to abate before he takes this vital step. In fact, if he does this now the lockdown will be more palatable, in the knowledge that at last we have sound leadership. We’ll even do double push-ups in celebration.

Cliff Buchler
George

