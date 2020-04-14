Opinion / Letters

LETTER: UIF has locked out many recipients since lockdown

14 April 2020 - 17:38
Unemployed people queue for UIF payment. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
It was heartening to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa outline the various relief measures proposed for South Africans. In particular, the forthcoming help from the department of employment & labour for people who are registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). 

However, the reality on the ground is vastly different. For the past two weeks I have received hundreds of e-mails, Whatsapp messages and phone calls from people who are desperate and  many are on the verge of starving. These are people who have relied on the UIF in the past and need their future payouts. Many are in the system for pensions, dismissal, maternity leave and other claims.  

For some inexplicable reason their payments, which had been active before the lockdown, have been stopped. In addition, hundreds of people have contacted me to say they cannot access the system either telephonically or electronically.

This system has failed SA. Our government has failed the most vulnerable of our workforce. It is all very well for the president to make promises, but the government does not deliver.

Michael Bagraim
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

EDITORIAL: The UIF faces the biggest challenge of its existence

To process and pay out more than 1-million applications in just a few weeks is a near impossible task
Opinion
15 hours ago

LETTER: Daily dashboard would help monitor UIF’s pulse

Ters claims should be reflected in a clear and accessible communication channel
Opinion
5 hours ago

Bus sector wants to assist UIF to distribute unemployment insurance benefits

About 35,000 employees in the bus industry stand to benefit from the agreement
National
23 hours ago

Business wants basic grant for the poor

Topping up social grants by R500 would cost the state R9bn a month
Economy
9 hours ago

