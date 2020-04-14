LETTER: UIF has locked out many recipients since lockdown

It was heartening to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa outline the various relief measures proposed for South Africans. In particular, the forthcoming help from the department of employment & labour for people who are registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

However, the reality on the ground is vastly different. For the past two weeks I have received hundreds of e-mails, Whatsapp messages and phone calls from people who are desperate and many are on the verge of starving. These are people who have relied on the UIF in the past and need their future payouts. Many are in the system for pensions, dismissal, maternity leave and other claims.

For some inexplicable reason their payments, which had been active before the lockdown, have been stopped. In addition, hundreds of people have contacted me to say they cannot access the system either telephonically or electronically.

This system has failed SA. Our government has failed the most vulnerable of our workforce. It is all very well for the president to make promises, but the government does not deliver.

Michael Bagraim

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

