Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Minister’s case highlights double standards

14 April 2020 - 18:24
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Aspects of the strange decision to suspend communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for two months for committing a crime involving an infraction of the lockdown regulations that still require attention are that in so doing, President Cyril Ramaphosa has spared her a criminal record and has treated her as his employee.

The president is sworn to uphold the constitution, which requires equality before the law. There is no “royal game” status if equal treatment for all is meted out, especially when draconian steps are taken in a menacingly authoritarian fashion and then inexplicably relaxed for the benefit of an errant cabinet minister.

In effect, her mealy-mouthed apology records a guilty plea — the criminal law should take its course if the concept of equality before the law means anything.

While a precautionary suspension pending clarity on alleged wrongdoing is feasible for cabinet members, they are not employees. Moreover, in this case the suspension is not precautionary, it is punitive (well slightly punitive as, after tax, there is not much financial difference) and guilt is a matter of record, as is the unacceptability of the explanation proffered.

The correct legal position, with submission, is that ministers serve at the pleasure of the president and are not entitled to fair labour practices because they are not employees. Given her criminal behaviour, a termination of the minister’s cabinet membership and the laying of a criminal charge, both by the president, would have been the proper course if he wishes to be taken seriously on the lockdown.

Ndabeni-Abrahams is not the only cabinet member who belongs in the dock of a criminal court, but she is, for now, the clearest example of the double standards of our political leadership.

Paul Hoffman SC
Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Parties want Ndabeni-Abrahams to face criminal charges over lockdown lunch

The president says nobody is above the law and has put Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on leave for two months, one of them without pay
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Justice for the jesters

It’s so refreshing – and so rare in SA – to see politicians held accountable for their failings.
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Now is not the time to squabble with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SA needs lockdown-lite to survive after pandemic
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: How long can SA’s authorities ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Coronavirus will lead to social revolutions
Opinion
5.
LETTER: End this lockdown madness
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

State says it is not spying on citizens through Covid-19 tracing

National

How Ndabeni-Abrahams aims to take communications into the future

National

Government orders Icasa to issue new spectrum for lockdown period

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.