LETTER: End this lockdown madness

There is no proof that the world's most draconian shutdown is working

14 April 2020
When President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to extend the lockdown by a further two weeks to the end of April he did to SA what Nongqawuse did to the Xhosa in the great “cattle killing” of 1856.  

About 63,000 people died of TB in SA during 2018. Almost 3,000 children die of malaria alone in Sub-Saharan Africa every day, but they are effectively invisible. But when it comes to 18 deaths from Covid-19 and 1,845 confirmed cases, the SA economy is closed down by government decree.  

It’s not as if we have any proof that the world’s most draconian lockdown is actually working. Currently running at about 2,000 tests a day, nobody has any idea of infection and recovery rates.

The townships are becoming restive and remittances are no longer reaching rural areas. This extension will mean a drop in payments to stay-at-home gardeners and maids. The hospitality industry, which gives jobs to the undereducated, has collapsed.

The government can boast of the billions it is making available to help, but small and medium-sized companies need cash flow. Without it, they die.

If supermarkets can remain open and taxis operate at “75%” of capacity, why must other shops and factories remain closed? Surely, with a modicum of sense, companies can provide masks and hand wipes, enforce reasonable social distancing  and refuse entry to those with elevated temperatures?

If this lockdown madness isn’t stopped, South Africans will begin dying of starvation, or from searching for work that no longer exists.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

