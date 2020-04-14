Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Daily dashboard would help monitor UIF’s pulse

Ters claims should be reflected in a clear and accessible communication channel

14 April 2020 - 15:27
Job seekers wait for work beside the road near Cape Town's Khayelitsha township in 2003. Fifteen years later, the jobless situation in South Africa is even worse. Picture: REUTERS
Job seekers wait for work beside the road near Cape Town's Khayelitsha township in 2003. Fifteen years later, the jobless situation in South Africa is even worse. Picture: REUTERS

Business Day is right in saying the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) faces the biggest challenge of its existence in responding to the coronavirus pandemic (“The UIF faces the biggest challenge of its existence”, April 14).

According to the UIF, so far 27,000 businesses have applied for the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefit. This is far below your newspaper’s estimated figure of 1-million applications that are likely to be submitted. Meanwhile, no money has yet been paid out.

Clear, credible and regular information is crucial. That is why the DA has called on the government to publish a daily dashboard of claims received and processed in terms of the Ters benefit.

A clear and accessible communication channel providing daily updates will constitute an important monitoring and evaluation tool to assess whether the UIF is coping with the immense administrative stress it is under. A daily dashboard will enable additional resources to be deployed swiftly to the UIF if necessary. And it will help ease the disquiet of many employers and employees who are concerned about whether they will be able to put food on the table at the end of the month.

Such a tool would help establish very quickly whether the UIF is fit for the purpose of processing and disbursing the Ters benefit or whether this function should be transferred to the SA Revenue Service to administer.

Michael Cardo, MP, DA shadow employment & labour minister

