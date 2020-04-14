LETTER: BEE requirement for small business aid is unfair

I can’t believe the government is wanting to apply BEE requirements to assistance for small businesses adversely affected by the pandemic. Are my black employees not worthy of help because I am white?

I do not have the luxury of unlimited funding for my business, and I can’t afford to fail. What prospects are there for a 46-year-old white male in this country if he isn’t able to do something for himself?

My black-owned competitors get telephone-number grants and they retrench people. Now they will get more when they already have had plenty that they haven’t had to use in their businesses.

I never assume the government will help, so that way we aren’t disappointed. We will just hopefully make it through alone.

Dale Hughes

Via e-mail

