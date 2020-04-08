LETTER: Reaching out to help

I’m tired of listening to politicians stating that “we are all in this together”. I wish we were, but when I saw the picture of the infamous Mduduzi Manana and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams dining and enjoying themselves I knew we are not.

We will always have the haves and have-nots. The truth is that most if not all of us will be affected by the coronavirus, but it will vary from person to person, from the rich and privileged to the poor.

The call for unity is admirable and frankly necessary. But in this moment we can and must get closer, if not physically at least in awareness of how near the edge many of our fellow citizens live daily.

I am sure we will all be changed by this experience and hope our situation will be stable enough to make it through these rocky times alive. I hope and pray that the change in our awareness and actions is to reach out to those who have been teetering on the edge all along.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston