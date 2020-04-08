Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Reaching out to help

08 April 2020 - 18:17
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: GCIS/KOPANO TLAPE
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: GCIS/KOPANO TLAPE

I’m tired of listening to politicians stating that “we are all in this together”. I wish we were, but when I saw the picture of the infamous Mduduzi Manana and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams dining and enjoying themselves I knew we are not.

We will always have the haves and have-nots. The truth is that most if not all of us will be affected by the coronavirus, but it will vary from person to person, from the rich and privileged to the poor.

The call for unity is admirable and frankly necessary. But in this moment we can and must get closer, if not physically at least in awareness of how near the edge many of our fellow citizens live daily.

I am sure we will all be changed by this experience and hope our situation will be stable enough to make it through these rocky times alive. I hope and pray that the change in our awareness and actions is to reach out to those who have been teetering on the edge all along.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

Parties want Ndabeni-Abrahams to face criminal charges over lockdown lunch

The president says nobody is above the law and has put Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on leave for two months, one of them without pay
National
9 hours ago

Ndabeni-Abrahams summoned by Ramaphosa over lockdown lunch visit

The communications minister has been pictured not maintaining the 1m social-distancing requirement, to the president’s concern
National
1 day ago

LETTER: SA doing a good job

The government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak is giving our country a chance
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Why block Covid-19 test?

SA’s Medicines Control Council should approve China’s combined antibody test
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Together we’ll vanquish the virus

As a country, we need to pull together to defeat it — as we did when SA was being devastated by HIV/Aids
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Covid-19 has destroyed ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: We were all pulling together until Ace ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
SA can move from junk status to comeback kid by ...
Opinion
4.
Relaxing the lockdown soon looks possible and ...
Opinion
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: Solidarity one of pandemic’s first ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Zweli Mkhize says health workers will be protected against Covid-19

National

Support for ailing tourism sector will be guided by BEE, says minister

National

CAROL PATON: SA needs to prepare for the worst before the storm breaks

Opinion / Columnists

The race for a Covid-19 vaccine: 5 things you need to know

Features

Employers body vows to combat effects of Covid-19 pandemic

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.