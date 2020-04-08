Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Justice before debt relief

This government cannot credibly ask for debt forgiveness until we lock up the plunderers in the ANC’s ranks

08 April 2020 - 18:55
Terry Crawford-Browne. Picture: THE TIMES/DANIEL BORN
Terry Crawford-Browne’s unfailing prescription on debt forgiveness misses the mark entirely and, more important, is not our deliverance from the crisis this regime has put us into.

This government cannot credibly ask for any redemption until we lock up the plunderers who sit under cover in the ANC ranks and until the state makes every attempt to recover the loot sitting mostly in Dubai.

Crawford-Browne, as a banker, should know this well. We cannot and should not forgive politicians for their misdeeds. In an ordinary political environment these bandits would be behind bars.

The solution to our problems is polygonal: it will start with the wholesale denationalisation of the state-owned enterprises, a huge overhaul of the regulatory environment that has throttled our economy and, most contentious of all, the elimination of “majority protection” rights that have created a monster in the proper governance and efficiency of the economy.

When the global credit markets see these actions taking place we will have all the credit we can justify. The market is too efficient to do otherwise.

John Catsicas, Via e-mail

