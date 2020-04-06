LETTER: Loan road to ruin

For our government to take dollar-denominated loans is crazy. What happens if the rand devalues to half or less than its present dollar rate by the time we have to pay it back?

This is the road to ruin. Better to try to raise the money locally in rand, whatever the interest that has to be paid.

Jeremy Gordon

Sea Point

