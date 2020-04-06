Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Loan road to ruin

06 April 2020 - 17:26
Picture: REUTERS: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
For our government to take dollar-denominated loans is crazy. What happens if the rand devalues to half or less than its present dollar rate by the time  we have to pay it back?

This is the road to ruin. Better to try to raise the money locally in rand, whatever the interest that has to be paid.

Jeremy Gordon
Sea Point

