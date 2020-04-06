LETTER: Companies have long known the value of ESG

Whoever thought improved corporate governance in investee companies wouldn’t produce superior returns? One of Warren Buffett’s favourite people, Benjamin Graham, was already addressing governance issues with Northern Pipeline almost a century ago to increase financial returns to shareholders.

The non-financial impacts companies have are certainly under a brighter spotlight today than was previously the case. The notion that superior governance — the directing and controlling of companies — leads to enhanced financial returns is as old as companies themselves.

Gary Cundill, Wilderness

