Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Companies have long known the value of ESG

Benjamin Graham was addressing governance issues almost a century ago

06 April 2020 - 18:40
Picture: 123RF/malp
Picture: 123RF/malp

Benedict Mongalo’s otherwise helpful summary of the state of play in sustainable investing is only marred by his treatment of corporate governance (“Sustainable investing takes root with shift to greener ethos”, April 5). He remarks that investors “have found that investing with environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations in mind can also produce superior returns”.

Sustainable investing takes root with shift to greener ethos

Investors are divesting from ‘dirty’ projects amid growing support for environmental, social and governance factors
Opinion
22 hours ago

Whoever thought improved corporate governance in investee companies wouldn’t produce superior returns? One of Warren Buffett’s favourite people, Benjamin Graham, was already addressing governance issues with Northern Pipeline almost a century ago to increase financial returns to shareholders.

The non-financial impacts companies have are certainly under a brighter spotlight today than was previously the case. The notion that superior governance — the directing and controlling of companies — leads to enhanced financial returns is as old as companies themselves.

Gary Cundill, Wilderness

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Borrowing at the short end risks ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: SA can learn from experience as ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Screening for Covid-19 is welcome news
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Why ban liquor, smokes?
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Labour aristocrats cripple a nation ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.