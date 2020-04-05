LETTER: Why block Covid-19 test?

The rapid IgM-IgG combined antibody test for Covid-19 has been used by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control to combat infections. As soon as a person’s immune system responds to an infection this test will pick it up.

Why would SA’s Medicines Control Council want to block access to this test, which can be self-administered easily and is low cost? I have not seen any evidence that the test is not accurate. Even if it is not 100% accurate, for which I cannot find any evidence, it could be sold with a disclaimer that a negative result does not preclude the possibility of an infection and people experiencing symptoms should go for testing at a laboratory or hospital even if the test is negative.

The government and public pressure should not allow the Medicines Control Council, which as an example of its over-reach has made it compulsory to get a prescription for a harmless vitamin B injection, to block something so potentially vital in the fight against this virus.

It took US President Donald Trump’s personal intervention to get the Food & Drug Administration to rapidly approve as an emergency measure hydroxychloroquine, which has been shown in China to be a significant weapon against the virus, without the usual drawn-out process of double blind clinical trials and other bureaucratic delays the regulator normally requires.

I hope our president will take his cue from this and personally intervene to prevent the Medicines Control Council from blocking or delaying Covid-19 tests and cures that have been approved for use and shown to work in other parts of the world.

Jeremy Gordon

Sea Point

