Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why block Covid-19 test?

SA’s Medicines Control Council should approve China’s combined antibody test

05 April 2020 - 20:26
A Gauteng health department official collects samples for coronavirus testing in Yeoville, Johannesburg, April 3 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI / AFP
A Gauteng health department official collects samples for coronavirus testing in Yeoville, Johannesburg, April 3 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI / AFP

The rapid IgM-IgG combined antibody test for Covid-19 has been used by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control to combat infections. As soon as a person’s immune system responds to an infection this test will pick it up. 

Why would SA’s Medicines Control Council want to block access to this test, which can be self-administered easily and is low cost? I have not seen any evidence that the test is not accurate. Even if it is not 100% accurate, for which I cannot find any evidence, it could be sold with a disclaimer that a negative result does not preclude the possibility of an infection and people experiencing symptoms should go for testing at a laboratory or hospital even if the test is negative.

The government and public pressure should not allow the Medicines Control Council, which as an example of its over-reach has made it compulsory to get a prescription for a harmless vitamin B injection, to block something so potentially vital in the fight against this virus.

It took US President Donald Trump’s personal intervention to get the Food & Drug Administration to rapidly approve as an emergency measure hydroxychloroquine, which has been shown in China to be a significant weapon against the virus, without the usual drawn-out process of double blind clinical trials and other bureaucratic delays the regulator normally requires.

I hope our president will take his cue from this and personally intervene to prevent the Medicines Control Council from blocking or delaying Covid-19 tests and cures that have been approved for use and shown to work in other parts of the world.

Jeremy Gordon
Sea Point

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Plan triggers alarm bells

Disrupting people’s livelihoods and social networks is bound to be contested
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Help the unemployed

Food parcels are needed for those who are not getting lockdown assistance
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: SA’s debt precipice beckons

IMF may not care for our begging bowl once the government sees the fallout from Moody’s downgrade
Opinion
5 days ago

Life in lockdown: stories from inside a township

The coronavirus — and SA’s lockdown in response to it — throws the fault lines in SA society into sharp relief. Staying in your own home is easy in ...
Features
4 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Why ban liquor, smokes?
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Labour aristocrats cripple a nation ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Borrowing at the short end risks ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Why block Covid-19 test?
Opinion / Letters
5.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The Afropolitan intellectual who ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Let more people go to work during lockdown, Institute of Race Relations urges

National / Health

Global agencies ask countries to work together to ensure food security

National

DA launches portal to connect makers of health equipment with government

National

Minister tightens the screws on funerals during virus lockdown

National

State says it is not spying on citizens through Covid-19 tracing

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.