LETTER: Cartoon on the money

Roger Graham believes Brandan’s cartoon depicting the rich dropping coronavirus bombs on informal settlements “reveals ignorance and prejudice” (“Coronavirus bombs cartoon in bad taste”, April 1). Ignorance because “we live in an era of cheap air travel”, while the accusation of prejudice is unsupported.

Graham believes “most of the world has access to cheap flying and not only the rich fly”. Clearly he lives in a different world to me. For those living in the massed shacks of the cartoon, access to one meal a day is a constant struggle. In their world anyone who can afford R12,000 for a flight to Europe is rich beyond comprehension.

I suggest that he needs to widen his travel destinations — perhaps land at Mumbai International, where the awful squalor of the shack settlements hard against the perimeter fence may change his view of who the rich are.

By most definitions I am one of the rich, but I don’t agree that cheap air travel brings benefits to many. Only a tiny percentage of humanity can afford the luxury of air travel, yet it has contributed to global warming and has eased the spread of disease.

It is a fact that it has been the “rich” returning by air from Europe who have introduced the virus to our country. The cartoon was apposite.

Phil Flockton

Cape Town

