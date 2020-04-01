Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Plan triggers alarm bells

Disrupting people’s livelihoods and social networks is bound to be contested

01 April 2020 - 14:13
Picture: DAVID HARRISON
Neva Makgetla makes a compelling argument about the need to ensure active community support for the lockdown, particularly in crowded informal settlements where social distancing is difficult (“How we can make it easier to isolate in crowded communities”, March 31).

However, Makgetla fails to mention the controversial proposal to “de-densify” informal settlements, made by the human settlements minister at last week’s media briefing.

The idea is to remove many informal households to temporary relocation areas elsewhere. Details of the plan are still sketchy, but it triggers alarm bells.

Disrupting people’s livelihoods and social networks is bound to be contested and cause conflict at the very time when calm, goodwill and stability are vital.

The relocation process cannot possibly happen at a sufficient scale or speed to make a meaningful difference to health risks on the ground. If it is rushed it will backfire and provoke resistance, causing more harm than good.

It will distract from the positive measures that are urgently required to fight the virus and avoid hardship and suffering: to improve communication and raise awareness; to extend the provision of water, soap and toilets; to supply food parcels or vouchers to hungry families; and to monitor people’s incomes and health during this period of great uncertainty and insecurity.

Prof Ivan Turok
Human Sciences Research Council

Related Articles

NEVA MAKGETLA: Red tape is the biggest threat to coronavirus interventions

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Bottom-up stimulus

Opinion / Letters

