LETTER: Masks and gloves needed

Distributing masks is the obvious thing to do, and a stepped return to normality should be considered

01 April 2020 - 14:16
It would be of considerable interest to learn whether there is a dedicated team focusing on getting the SA economy going again, to allow people’s lives to return to normal when the Covid-19 pandemic has passed.

While there is no exact history or experience to learn from, the principles learned in the past from pandemics could surely be applied, at least in some measure?

I find it incredible that the government has not ordered millions of masks and gloves for free distribution to people, combined with an intensive education process, particularly in high-risk areas. It seems an obvious measure.

In short, it would be very useful to know what is in prospect as a means to exit the lockdown through a staged/phased process, to a point when life can be normalised. And it would be useful to understand how this is proposed and planned to be managed. There is surely a considerable body of knowledge regarding this phase, within the World Health Organisation or countries such as South Korea.

It would be informative and helpful for people, as well as businesses, to understand what they might expect in terms of process and management of people, and human movement control, especially targeting the industrial, mining and manufacturing sectors (as well as agriculture, which is such a large employer).

Could it possible for segments of the workforce to be tested, and if negative released from the lockdown, even on a ring-fenced basis?

David Bergman
Via e-mail

