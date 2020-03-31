LETTER: Moody’s failed SA with late downgrade

Had Moody’s done its job properly over the years it would like the other two major ratings agencies have downgraded SA three years ago, and forced the government to pull up its socks and starting implementing structural economic reforms.

Since then the country has gone a few steps down on the economic ladder as the ANC government sat back and kept on plundering. I wonder if it is at all possible, and if so how long it will take to get back to the level we were at in 2017, let alone make any progress?

Moody’s was not giving us “warnings and breathing space”, as so many economists stated; it was failing to do its job.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

