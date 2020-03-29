Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Quandary created by ANC

Full employment would have eliminated poverty and overcrowding in which pandemics thrive

29 March 2020 - 22:29
Two men are frisked by guards in the Johannesburg CBD, March 28 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP
Two men are frisked by guards in the Johannesburg CBD, March 28 2020. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

Observers have been unanimous in their praise for the government’s action on the coronavirus pandemic. In so doing they should not overlook that the problem is largely of the ANC government’s own doing. SA is, sadly, on the verge of witnessing thousands of virus-related deaths owing to the millions of unemployed living in appalling conditions. These poor souls may justifiably blame their lot on an ANC government that has destroyed the economy.

In the short space of 25 years the ANC has embraced globally discredited socialist economic practices. It has created a bloated public sector that has gone a long way towards crowding out an efficient private sector. It has, in the process, employed a huge army of overpaid, inept public servants; supported state-owned enterprises run by grossly underqualified executives and employees, enabled (nay, encouraged) state capture and its accompanying widespread looting of the country’s financial resources; made 18m people dependent on social grants funded by taxpayers’ hard-earned money; failed to root out the thieves (many of whom still occupy lofty government positions) complicit in the large-scale thievery; borrowed to a degree that the nation is drowning in debt; and in the process created a warranted junk status rating for the economy.

In short, had the economy been growing rather than shrinking, full employment would have eliminated the poverty and overcrowding in which pandemics thrive. How do the ANC’s ruling elite sleep at night?

John Spira
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.    

LETTER: This is our Armageddon

The global problems that humanity faces require global solutions
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Virus offers ANC chance

The irony is that politically it is probably the best time to get SA back on track
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Welcome the lockdown

We can’t wait for the loss of life to become catastrophically high before we take this virus matter seriously
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: UIF claims will skyrocket as coronavirus takes hold

Increase in retrenchments will put the Unemployment Insurance Fund under pressure
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Virus could plot a new path for business

The increased use of digital technologies may become the way of the future
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Labour laws are still in effect

There is confusion over labour issues arising from the Covid-19 lockdown
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Applause for Cyril Ramaphosa

Health Funders Association stands behind president’s call for a nationwide lockdown
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Junk rating sends a message

Downgrade shows it is time for the government to wake up and free the fiscus of its albatross SOEs
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Data on chloroquine not in yet

There are still issues of side effects and toxicity
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Suspend rates and services charges

Municipalities must provide owners and tenants with breathing room
Opinion
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
How to strengthen society in a time of crisis
Opinion
2.
CARTOON: Deep pockets stun cash-strapped SA
Opinion
3.
DESNÉ MASIE: A health apartheid is emerging in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Covid-19’s deadly impact on small ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: BEE a trap for some investors
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

SA downgrade sets scene for greater turmoil

National

AYABONGA CAWE: Pandemic will expose failings in access to water, health care ...

Opinion / Columnists

To hesitate is to lose ground in the battle against corona's devastation

Opinion

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: This is the time to apportion blame, correctly

Opinion / Columnists

Sustained high growth requires SA to flip policy on its head

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.