Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Junk rating sends a message

Downgrade shows it is time for the government to wake up and free the fiscus of its albatross SOEs

29 March 2020 - 20:36
Moody's Investors Service offices in New York, the US. Picture: TALAIE/BLOOMBERG
Moody's Investors Service offices in New York, the US. Picture: TALAIE/BLOOMBERG

The DA has been at the forefront of calls over many years to release the fiscus from the burden posed by bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as SAA and to privatise Eskom’s power plants, along with the introduction of a significantly more liberal regime governing independent power producers (IPPs).

The Moody’s Investors Service credit rating downgrade now underscores the need for this to happen. It is time for government to wake up — no attempt to hide behind the effects of Covid-19 will suffice. If fact, liquidation and privatisation will free up capital to assist in fighting the pandemic.

Time has run out. It’s official: our investment status is now junk.

Ghaleb Cachalia, MP
DA shadow public enterprises minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: How markets digest Moody’s downgrade and Covid-19 to frame the week ahead

Though some have argued that the downgrade was priced in, it comes as global and local markets experience volatility on coronavirus fears
Economy
6 hours ago

SA downgrade sets scene for greater turmoil

SA’s ability to entice buyers for its debt faces an early test on Tuesday when the National Treasury auctions about R4.5bn of bonds
National
2 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: No miracle cures as SA awaits market verdict on downgrade

We are about to get the answer to a long-standing question: have assets already priced in junk status?
Opinion
3 hours ago

Moody’s downgrades SA to junk

Moody’s dropped SA’s rating to Ba1, with the outlook remaining negative, bringing it in line with peer agencies Fitch and S&P Global
Economy
1 day ago

Most read

1.
How to strengthen society in a time of crisis
Opinion
2.
CARTOON: Deep pockets stun cash-strapped SA
Opinion
3.
DESNÉ MASIE: A health apartheid is emerging in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Covid-19’s deadly impact on small ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: BEE a trap for some investors
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Suspend rates and services charges

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Data on chloroquine not in yet

Opinion / Letters

MPs need to exercise oversight over enforcement of lockdown, says DA

National

Public wage clash may end up in court as unions reject latest offer

National

SA’s small companies brace for bitter lockdown

National

LETTER: Pay your workers to stay at home

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Welcome the lockdown

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: UIF dysfunctional ahead of Covid-19 influx

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.