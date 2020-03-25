Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Recovered loot can go a long way in crisis

Civil freezing orders could be obtained anywhere in the world to recover R1-trillion for honest citizens

25 March 2020 - 15:04
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

It is encouraging to read that in these trying times the Oppenheimer and Rupert families have rallied round to each donate R1bn towards coping with the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

How much more thrilling it would be if the government could summon the political will to get the Gupta and Watson families, among others, to pay back the R1-trillion or so looted from the state and state-owned enterprises during the state capture era.

Civil freezing orders could be obtained against looters anywhere in the world in good time to enable the state to help small businesses, devastated by the pandemic and looming lockdown, that are run by honest citizens. The payment of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants well into the future would be assured if enough effort is put into recovering the loot.

Paul Hoffman, SC
Accountability Now

