LETTER: It’ll be alright in the end

Despite our grim times, we are making progress, so take heart and don't despair

25 March 2020 - 14:59
A South African flag on the Donkin Reserve. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
Claire Bisseker’s column refers (“SA cannot afford another 10 wasted years”, March 23). We’re not going to have another 10 wasted years — a quick read of back-issues of Business Day reveals how strongly the past two years have been used to push back against the prior wasted years.

Things are not necessarily going to come right as and when it suits us — it might indeed get worse — but come right it will in the end. And if that end is in 50 years’ time and that’s to the greater benefit of those living then, that’s both noble and also simply how it will be.

The Observatory War Memorial was completed in the 1920s in Cape Town, around the same time as John Maynard Keynes was penning his rather redundant quip, built as a tribute to men from the area who served and died during the Great War. I’ve stood and stared at that monument with its lists of the dead, and at its inscription urging us to “build on the foundations laid by their great sacrifice”.

This is what is being asked of us all right now. Things are complicated and draw on a broader context, but it’s nowhere nearly as grim and bloody and dreadful and mindless as the idiotic slaughter of World War 1. It’s about a far broader sense of community and collectivism, and getting things to work for the better of people you’ll never meet or know.

Take heart, be sensible, and all will be well.

Darron Araujo
Wynberg

