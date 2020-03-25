LETTER: Brandon cartoon is way out of line
Now is not the time for a cartoonist to belittle the Ruperts and Oppenheimers for their act of kindness
25 March 2020 - 15:10
Based on his effort on Wednesday, your cartoonist, Brandon, should join the Independent media group or EFF. This is hardly an appropriate time to belittle the Ruperts and Oppenheimers for their incredible act of kindness. That is just the sort of nastiness that would encourage other wealthy business people not to donate to this crisis.
David Kohler
Via e-mail