Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brandon cartoon is way out of line

Now is not the time for a cartoonist to belittle the Ruperts and Oppenheimers for their act of kindness

25 March 2020 - 15:10
Wednesday, March 25 2020
Wednesday, March 25 2020

Based on his effort on Wednesday, your cartoonist, Brandon, should join the Independent media group or EFF. This is hardly an appropriate time to belittle the Ruperts and Oppenheimers for their incredible act of kindness. That is just the sort of nastiness that would encourage other wealthy business people not to donate to this crisis.

David Kohler
Via e-mail

LETTER: Wage fairness for domestics

The most abused of workers, the lockdown could be the time to register them so they can benefit from state funding
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Pay your workers to stay at home

That way, we all stay safe from spreading the coronavirus
Opinion
22 hours ago

LETTER: Welcome the lockdown

We can’t wait for the loss of life to become catastrophically high before we take this virus matter seriously
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: Walls are no panacea for peace

SA’s wall is on the Zimbabwe border while Israel’s wall violates international law by being built on Palestinian land
Opinion
23 hours ago

LETTER: The problem with our regional courts

Prosecutors often lack the confidence to take on high-powered defence lawyers
Opinion
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s ‘stay of execution’
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Lockdown shows the president’s mettle
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Wealthy South Africans must stand up and be ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: UIF claims will skyrocket as coronavirus ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Domestic workers are no longer an ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Rupert family wants R1bn in workers’ pockets

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.