LETTER: Welcome the lockdown

The government’s decision to put the country into lockdown for 21 days was to be expected considering that the conditions of the state of disaster were not adhered to by many South Africans.

The number of infected people is rising by the day, and the decision was the best solution in the circumstances.

We must look at it from the positive side. Schoolchildren must use this time to catch up on the work they missed last week and study further on their own. Most importantly, students at universities must understand that this is a perfect opportunity to prepare their assignments, especially those who are working and studying through distance learning.

The lockdown will help government deal with those who are infected and reduce new infections. This must be welcomed, not resisted. Let’s help our government and ourselves by sticking to the restrictions and refraining from complaining, even when the government takes decisions we don’t like.

We can’t wait for the loss of life to become catastrophically high before we take this matter seriously. Together we can fight the spread of this virus and win, but only if we don’t become rebellious.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein