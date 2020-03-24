LETTER: Pay your workers to stay at home

We can do our own chores at home and still pay our domestic workers their full salaries so that they can also stay at home and we can all stay safe.

I had already taken that decision before the nationwide “stay at home” lockdown was announced, and I am inspired — but not surprised — to see that many other South Africans are going to do the same.

I am also inspired by the R1bn donations by the Rupert and Oppenheimer families to support the actions of the government to avert a disaster of unimaginable magnitude. That is the spirit of our rainbow nation.

DAWIE JACOBS

Sterrewag

