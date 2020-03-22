Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is the border safety fence an ‘apartheid wall’

SA cannot be condemned for erecting a 40km fence along its border with Zimbabwe

22 March 2020 - 19:25
Trucks at Beitbridge Picture: SUPPLIED
It has been reported that SA is to erect a 40km 1.8m high fence along its border with Zimbabwe, and a concrete barrier along its border with Mozambique, to prevent infiltration of possible carriers of the coronavirus and ensure the safety of its inhabitants.

Like many other countries, travel restrictions have been imposed to ensure the wellbeing of SA citizens.

Are these two separation barriers “apartheid walls”? Well, that depends on who is observing the move. Will BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) accuse SA (and other states) of apartheid practices, as it has been accusing Israel for erecting barriers to protect its population?

Surely what SA is doing cannot come up for condemnation as it is the first duty of a government to ensure the safety of its citizens? Unfortunately, it has taken a pandemic of global proportions to wake the world up to the hypocrisy.

Allan Wolman
Tel Baruch, Israel  

