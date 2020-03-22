Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump’s efforts to tackle virus are a sham

US president is trying to cover up his administration’s failures, incompetence and mismanagement on all fronts

22 March 2020 - 19:40
US President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, March 21 2020. Picture: STEFANI REYNOLDS/BLOOMBERG
US President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force news conference at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, March 21 2020. Picture: STEFANI REYNOLDS/BLOOMBERG

The entire world is plagued by a contagion that spreads like the common cold and is as easy to catch. The globe is on the brink of economic collapse, stock markets are crashing and the head buffoon of the US was in North Carolina just 10 days ago telling more lies after having earlier dismissed the coronavirus threat as a distraction and that “we have it totally under control”. 

He has changed his tune since the number of infections shot up, and tried to assume the title of resolute “wartime president fighting an invisible enemy”, and promising total victory. Donald Trump’s new posture came as a response to a crisis that is worsening by the hour and appears designed to cover up his administration’s failures, incompetence and mismanagement on all fronts.

This small-minded man has never risen to the occasion during his horrendous three-and-half-years in office so far, and now he’s trying to emulate Franklin D Roosevelt, who knew how to take charge during an emergency. The toddler-in-chief, who was doing nothing up to a few days ago but blame journalists for the steep decline in the stock market and everything else that was going wrong, did not take the coronavirus crisis seriously, even disseminating misinformation regarding its severity to the American people. Now he promises a quick and total victory. What a sham.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston 

