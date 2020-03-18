Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dondo Mogajane’s numbers do not compute

The Treasury director-general cannot cut the public sector wage bill by R160bn by ‘freezing wages’

18 March 2020 - 17:52
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane argued in parliament on March 8 that “we are nowhere near Greece” and claimed that the public sector wage bill would not be cut, only its growth slowed (“SA’s latest budget is not one of austerity, says Treasury”, March 8).

He said the 2020 budget means the compensation of employees will still be growing, by 1.5%, 4.5% and 4.4% a year over the next three years. This deserves further information before parliament goes to a vote on the 2020 national budget.

How do Mogajane’s numbers fit with the planned cut to the public sector wage bill of R160bn over three years? Is it wrong to say that this corresponds to a reduction of something like 143,000 employees in the first year alone, as I did on March 10 when posing questions to the Treasury?

The director-general diverted criticism by speaking of the larger consolidated budget. It includes many more public entities than the smaller main budget. But it is to the main budget, financed by tax money, that the draconian cuts in labour costs are planned.  

In table 1 on page 185 of the Budget Review, the labour costs in the main budget are cut by R37.8bn in the first budget year. In the coming two years the cuts are R54.9bn and R67.5bn respectively. It is called “compensation of employees adjustments”.

The main budget’s contribution to the lowering of the “budget baseline” is simply a flat-out cut in “compensation of employees”. This cannot be done only by “freezing wages”. An axe will have to be used to get what the Treasury wants.

Mogajane made strong assertions. But he mixed grapes and guavas. If the 2020 national budget is accepted as it is, it will become part of the proclaimed national disaster.

Dick Forslund
Alternative Development Centre

LETTER: Crime against the poor

The government sits idly as the guilty escape justice while the hungry rummage through rubbish bins
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Bottom-up stimulus

Let's discuss ways to put more money into the economy, but let's at least try to do it from the bottom up
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Trevor Manuel should take principled stance against arms deals

The former finance minister signed the BAE loan agreement and should now join litigation to have it set aside
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: The March of Sharpeville

The tragic protests remind us that among the rights we enjoy, land reform has yet to be addressed
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Out of touch with reality

Cosatu risks losing support by backing a protest march during the national emergency
Opinion
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
That’s more like it, Mr President
Opinion
2.
Outcry against Cosatu’s call to use state ...
Opinion
3.
Why a deep cut in SA’s repo rate is required
Opinion
4.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Poor people need proper care, ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa has taken big steps; ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Coronavirus fallout evokes shades of rand’s crash in early ...

Opinion / Columnists

Treasury and Reserve Bank to discuss response to Covid-19

Economy

CAROL PATON: State has no moral high ground to trim public wage bill

Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: There are tragedies in the stories behind budget numbers

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.