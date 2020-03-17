Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wokeists need to face reality

Colonisation caused huge destruction, but wake up to the destruction happening right now

17 March 2020 - 19:20
Condemnation of the destruction caused by colonisation is merited, but when will the “wokeists” wake up to the horrific extent of present destruction?

Transnet cancels nearly 200 freight trains a month due to cable theft. This causes huge damage to the poor and cannot be ascribed to Jan van Riebeeck. Wake up, wokeists, to the real destroyers in our midst!

Willem Cronje 
Via e-mail 

