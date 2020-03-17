LETTER: Wokeists need to face reality

Condemnation of the destruction caused by colonisation is merited, but when will the “wokeists” wake up to the horrific extent of present destruction?

Transnet cancels nearly 200 freight trains a month due to cable theft. This causes huge damage to the poor and cannot be ascribed to Jan van Riebeeck. Wake up, wokeists, to the real destroyers in our midst!

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail