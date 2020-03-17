LETTER: Older generations are in the balance

The Covid-19 public health crisis will undoubtedly test our society. We have already seen how alarmist reporting and harsh measures by governments contribute to hysteria and selfishness. On the economic side, income, debtors and financial institutions will come under immense pressure. The question is: is this worth it?

For some hardliner economists the welfare losses associated with the “precautions” are outweighing the loss of life of the ageing and vulnerable. However, we should not forget the importance of compassion in our society. Compassion means “to suffer together”. We have to decide whether we want to let thousands of people of our parents and grandparents’ generation die and continue as normal, or fight this public health crisis with everything we can.

The crucial determinant is time, but we have the advantage of data from other countries. Italy in particular is a warning to the rest of the world. From Italy we know that mortality rates for those older than 60 are alarmingly high, and that death cases escalate to an unmanageable degree once 6,000 are reached.

We need an aggressive early response to slow down contagion, help the health-care system cope with the fallout, and give scientists time to develop a vaccine.

Using good sense, handwashing and social distancing to slow the spread of this disease can mean life or death for many. Panic doesn’t help; preparation does.

While it’s too late to stop this virus, it’s not too late to soften the blow.

Tina Koziol

Cape Town