LETTER: Free education hurts the poor

Billions spent on students means there is less money for boosting services

17 March 2020 - 19:04
Picture: REUTERS

Mpumelelo Peter asserts that free tertiary education is “a good cause” (“Criminals must fall”, March 12). Free tertiary education is, on the contrary, not a good cause.

The costs are borne by the poorest of the poor, in that the billions allocated to subsidising students, who upon graduation will earn far higher than average incomes, are thus not available to increase social grants, health services, early childhood education and other services for the destitute and unemployed.

Free tertiary education is a travesty of the principles of social justice and poverty alleviation.

Dr Doug Blackmur
Flamingo Vlei

