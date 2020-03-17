Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crisis has brought unity

People should take opportunity to tolerate each other more and end religious wars

17 March 2020 - 19:11
Pedestrians in Hong Kong, China. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG
Pedestrians in Hong Kong, China. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG

The coronavirus has accomplished what religion has been unable to achieve over centuries: unity on a worldwide scale. Rich and poor, educated and dumb — we’re all on the same page, facing the same predicament.

We’re all vulnerable, with infection and mortality rates very high.

Would that Homo sapiens at last realise its mortality, using this opportunity — albeit scary — to start tolerating each other more, end religious wars and rid the world of despots and fanatics.

Wishful thinking? Perhaps, but what else to think about while waiting to discover which scenario becomes reality?

Cliff Buchler
George

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Virus overreaction?

Gender-based violence, farm murders, Aids and holiday road deaths bigger threats
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Virus could plot a new path for business

The increased use of digital technologies may become the way of the future
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Frenzy over Covid-19 bad for world economy

The panic fails to factor in that China, where the virus emerged, has now got it under control
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Older generations are in the balance

Aggressive early response is needed to slow down coronavirus contagion
Opinion
17 minutes ago

British supermarkets appeal to shoppers to stop panic buying

Food retailers come together to write to customers and place ads in national newspapers
Companies
2 days ago

LETTER: Calmness needed

Media coverage on coronavirus outbreak is leading to an increase in anxiety disorders
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
That’s more like it, Mr President
Opinion
2.
Gwede Mantashe’s answers over solar heaters ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa has taken big steps; ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CAROL PATON: GEPF mandate for PIC fund is still ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: The occupation has begun — now comes ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Public transport sector to discuss plans to halt Covid-19 spread

National

SA’s Covid-19 cases rise to 51

National / Health

Sobering study on Covid-19 has UK ramping up controls

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.