LETTER: Crisis has brought unity

The coronavirus has accomplished what religion has been unable to achieve over centuries: unity on a worldwide scale. Rich and poor, educated and dumb — we’re all on the same page, facing the same predicament.

We’re all vulnerable, with infection and mortality rates very high.

Would that Homo sapiens at last realise its mortality, using this opportunity — albeit scary — to start tolerating each other more, end religious wars and rid the world of despots and fanatics.

Wishful thinking? Perhaps, but what else to think about while waiting to discover which scenario becomes reality?

Cliff Buchler

George

