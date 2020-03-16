Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Working from home the next big thing

Managers will need to develop new techniques for dealing with remote workers

16 March 2020 - 13:31
Picture: 123RF/NATALIYA YAKOVLEVA
Picture: 123RF/NATALIYA YAKOVLEVA

The worldwide coronavirus Covid-19 has led to governments urging a number of temporary practices, such as “self-isolation”. There may, however, be longer-term effects on the way we live our lives. One of those is likely to be that of working from home.

This has its limitations. It is not possible for someone working on an assembly line to work from home; the option is merely to stay at home. It is, however, possible in the era of the internet for office workers to work either from home or in an office location that does not require a long and costly commute.

Responding to the suggestion in the British government’s Covid-19 action plan’s encouraging greater home working, Telegraph columnist Maria Lally wrote: “I went freelance when I had my first child in 2010 and worked from home for the following eight years, until 2018. From the outside it’s a jammy set-up: an extra hour in bed, a 30-second commute, the opportunity to work in slightly grubby jeans without judgment. But there are also significant drawbacks, such as loneliness and a lack of motivation.”

Managers would need to develop new techniques for dealing with “remote workers”. Even with the availability of conference calls and the like, there would undoubtedly be a need for regular (if infrequent) person-to-person meetings. The overall effect, though, would be of reduced stress and much reduced commuting time. In turn, there would be far less pressure on peak-hour road space and public transport. It might even contribute to a solution to the e-tolls dilemma.

Working from home has been stimulated by Covid-19. But the long-term effect may well be one of widespread adoption of new ways of office working.

Paul Browning
Moreleta Village

You can leave your mask off: welcome to the isolation ward of remote working

While millions find kinship and meaning in the office, it is anathema to others
Life
10 hours ago

In corona crisis, a chance to change

Some companies will seize the opportunity the pandemic brings
Opinion
1 day ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Pandemic paralyses the old order, but a new one is ready

The pandemic has exposed the extent to which organisations have been accustomed to their comfort zone
Opinion
1 day ago

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Tech to the rescue, if SA business will give it a chance

As the coronavirus forces us to rethink the way we work, will companies and the public sector finally embrace telecommuting?
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe’s answers over solar heaters ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank must get messaging ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Gardening leave is out of control in ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: Covid-19 tax agency
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: So much need for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa declares national disaster to combat Covid-19

National

ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa throws the kitchen sink at coronavirus

Features

Africa eyes future test with just 10-minute wait for coronavirus result

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.