LETTER: Virus overreaction?

I have to wonder if it was necessary to put the whole country into a state of mass hysteria by declaring a national emergency over the coronavirus.

While the disease does spread quickly, the total number of deaths worldwide, as tragic as they are, are a drop in the ocean.

The ANC government has never declared a state of emergency over gender-based violence, farm murders, holiday road deaths or Aids deaths, each of which were surely 1,000 times worse than Covid-19. Basic hygiene and being sensible is what is needed.

CHARLES CADMAN

Via e-mail

