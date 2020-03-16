Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Virus overreaction?

Gender-based violence, farm murders, Aids and holiday road deaths bigger threats

16 March 2020 - 13:44
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation following a special cabinet meeting on matters relating to the COVID-19 epidemic at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, on March 15, 2020. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP
I have to wonder if it was necessary to put the whole country into a state of mass hysteria by declaring a national emergency over the coronavirus.

While the disease does spread quickly, the total number of deaths worldwide, as tragic as they are, are a drop in the ocean.

The ANC government has never declared a state of emergency over gender-based violence, farm murders, holiday road deaths or Aids deaths, each of which were surely 1,000 times worse than Covid-19. Basic hygiene and being sensible is what is needed.

CHARLES CADMAN
Via e-mail

Most read

