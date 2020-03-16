LETTER: Policy swims against the tide of reform

Having watched the complete restructuring of the mining and oil and gas sectors in SA, I thought last year’s Mining Indaba statement by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe that “once empowered, always empowered” was a big step forward to attract investors to the sector.

However, the president’s reintroduction of “expropriation without compensation” killed any sign of renewed interest at this year’s indaba. Historically, we used our coal resources to power the nation with a strategic advantage: low-cost, reliable electricity.

SA is still resource-rich, which is a national advantage over many other countries, but the government has over-regulated it and killed the opportunity to lead again through resource exploitation. It should have learnt from Karl Marx that as quickly as he created philosophies to cure social evils, society reformed itself, as human ingenuity always wins in the end.

So forget all the rhetoric. As someone said to me last week: “Load-shedding is job-shedding” and now “corona is the engine of online”. Society will win by capitalist transformation, not political dogmas that are already obsolete.

Andy Clay,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.