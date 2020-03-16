Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Policy swims against the tide of reform

Society will win by capitalist transformation, not obsolete dogmas

16 March 2020 - 13:50
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe waiting to address the delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Date: February 03, 2020. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe waiting to address the delegates at the Investing in African Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Date: February 03, 2020. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES

Having watched the complete restructuring of the mining and oil and gas sectors in SA, I thought last year’s Mining Indaba statement by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe that “once empowered, always empowered” was a big step forward to attract investors to the sector.

However, the president’s reintroduction of “expropriation without compensation” killed any sign of renewed interest at this year’s indaba. Historically, we used our coal resources to power the nation with a strategic advantage: low-cost, reliable electricity.

SA is still resource-rich, which is a national advantage over many other countries, but the government has over-regulated it and killed the opportunity to lead again through resource exploitation. It should have learnt from Karl Marx that as quickly as he created philosophies to cure social evils, society reformed itself, as human ingenuity always wins in the end.

So forget all the rhetoric. As someone said to me last week: “Load-shedding is job-shedding” and now “corona is the engine of online”. Society will win by capitalist transformation, not political dogmas that are already obsolete.

Andy Clay,Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Send the flawed copyright bill back to parliament, Mr President

Despite what Big Tech says, the new law is unconstitutional and risks an economic backlash from the US
Opinion
5 days ago

Opposition to expropriation without compensations grows

Ninety percent of written submissions in the latest round of public hearings oppose the amendment, says NGO
National
1 week ago

LETTER: Four steps to get SA moving

Country should start by repealing race-based equity and empowerment policies
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe’s answers over solar heaters ...
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank must get messaging ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Gardening leave is out of control in ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: Covid-19 tax agency
Opinion
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: So much need for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Expropriation with consultation, but no compensation

Opinion / Bruce's List

PALESA MORUDU: In US trade relations, SA is asleep at the wheel

Opinion / Columnists

Traditional leaders have a pivotal role in land reform process, says Ramaphosa

National

Land Bank troubles are another cloud over reform

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.