LETTER: Frenzy over Covid-19 bad for world economy

16 March 2020 - 14:02
South Korean soldiers spray disinfectants inside an apartment complex under cohort isolation after mass infection of Covid-19, Daegu, South Korea, March 9 2020. Picutre: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON.
The frenzied reaction of mainly political leaders and sporting administrators to the coronavirus epidemic leads me to ask whether they know what they are doing to the economies of their countries. A quick look at stock markets around the world should answer that question. Trillions of dollars of value have been knocked off world businesses in a matter of days.

The market’s rapid decline could only have occurred as a result of huge orchestration, but based on what? Coronavirus statistics published by China showing positive evidence that the virus is under control there, and offering help to countries requesting it? Unwarranted fear? The New World Order recognising an opportunity not to be missed? Take your pick.

Economies are consumer-driven, and preventing consumers from spending can only be detrimental to an economy. Who, if anyone, benefits from a crippled economy? 

Ned Sturgeon 
Barberton

