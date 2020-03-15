LETTER: Inaction over taxi deaths

There have been a few horrific head-on accidents recently involving minibus taxis, with a dozen or more people killed, many of them children — tragically three from one family.

But this should not come as a shock to anyone. Life is cheap in SA, especially regarding taxis. There is no public outcry, no demonstrations, no marches, no political party taking a tough stand, no general strikes against the taxi industry. The public are like lambs to the slaughter.

There is silent outrage, but it is far less than the outrage expressed by everyone, including the Gauteng education MEC at the accidental drowning of a young schoolboy. The slaughter of innocent people in the motorised coffins that are taxis gets no comment from government at any level.

There will be an inquiry by the transport department, but it will be a snow job telling people to drive safely and obey the rules of the road, blah, blah, blah.

Metro police will put on a show of force — stopping everyone but taxis. We will not see a single metro cop at any of the well-known spots where taxis flout the rules of the road the rest of us have to obey.

There will never be a judicial inquiry into the taxi industry and the anarchy they cause on our roads. We will just have to wait for the next horror crash and quietly shudder at the wanton waste of life.

Dr Peter Baker

Parktown North

