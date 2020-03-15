Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Destroying the economy

ANC’s destructive socialist ideology should be rejected

15 March 2020 - 18:39
Rand SA flag. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Trevor Manuel’s article (“Our problem: spending more on the past than the future”, Match 12) refers.

There is a proverb that says: “Don’t stand so close to the trees that you can’t see the wood”, which in this case is the destructive socialism and communist ideology of the ANC. This ideology can only destroy economic growth and cannot solve any economic or social problems.

The biggest problem of all is the bandwagon of “social contracts” that everybody has jumped on lately, especially the organised private sector, for a downhill ride to the irreversible destruction of the economy. The socialists and communists of the ANC are grateful for this support, which they believe will enhance the policy fallacy of “inclusive economic growth”, which is nothing other than pure socialism.

Manuel is correct that “the most critical driver of economic growth, the private sector, can address the challenges”. But only if the ideology of the ANC is rejected, as everywhere else in the world and the basic economic principles of a capitalist economic system are accepted and implemented. This is what drives and creates economic growth, through the profit motive, and respects the private ownership of the basic factors of production.

Only then can the profits generated create more income for government. There is no other way to address the problems of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

Fanie Brink
Bothaville

