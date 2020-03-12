LETTER: Retrenchments are outdated as a solution

The second quarter of 2020 is expected to bring about more retrenchments after SAA’s commencement of consultations as it prepares to shed thousands of jobs. Telkom, Samancor Chrome, Massmart and Standard Bank are just some of the companies that have retrenched or are in the process of doing so. It is therefore clear that most sectors are affected and this will significantly increase unemployment over the next few years. What does this mean for SA’s economic outlook?

South Africans have been under financial pressure for some time. While the SA Reserve Bank has done its best to assist, most South Africans’ annual increases have been below inflation for the last few years. This against the backdrop of a heavy debt burden, in a country with one of the widest income gaps in the world.

It is estimated that 15% of the country’s wealth rests in the hands of a mere 3,500 individuals. To further contextualise this, CEOs in SA earn on average 20 times more than the average employee. The average employee earns about R20,000, while the average CEO earns over R5m. With such handsome compensation packages you would expect more innovation from executives rather than retrenchments whenever there is economic pressure.

As a solution, retrenchments are outdated and should no longer have a place in business, especially in a country with the economic challenges we face. Retrenchments will only push unemployment from 38% to over half the population (by the wider definition), and more importantly, spells bad news for economic growth. Where are retrenching companies expecting their profits to come from when there are fewer and fewer customers with income? Retrenchments are just delaying economic growth and at best are a temporary cost-cutting measure.

SA executives should be exploring alternative solutions such as strategic partnerships that create an ecosystem or “bubble” to limit the pressure on employees. Most employees would probably also rather accept a pay cut or benefits freeze than completely lose their incomes. It would also be refreshing to see a company that decided to cut its executives’ pay (temporarily) in favour of investment in its workforce.

Katlego Modipane

Soweto