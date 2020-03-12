LETTER: Criminals Must Fall

The recent release of #FeesMustFall activist Khanya Cekeshe and sentencing of Mcebo Dlamini caused a stir on social media over whether we should treat them as heroes or criminals. Cekeshe spent two years in prison before being released on a remission of sentences announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, while Dlamini got a suspended sentence for public violence and a litany of charges that were dropped after he entered a plea deal.

SA has been dubbed “the protest capital of the world”, and another issue that has become a headache for government and police is the vandalisation of property by the participants in protest action. The burning of infrastructure has been on the rise, apparently as a means of putting pressure on the government or intensifying a strike.

This criminality must be condemned. While it is true that the government is moving at a snail’s pace to change the lives of the people, the same people demanding houses will burn down the only clinic they have. Burning and destroying were the only weapons available to many before democracy, but this is not the 1980s; we need to move with the times.

The two #FeesMustFall activists were fighting for a good cause — free tertiary education — but destroying public property and inciting violence can never be condoned. We live in a democratic country, and the right of those who choose not to take part in protest action should be respected and protected.

Cekeshe pleaded guilty to torching a police van, a crime committed when the van contained some of his arrested comrades, while Dlamini faced a litany of serious charges and only avoided jail time by entering a plea deal. I’m struggling to find how this could make them heroes.

Cekeshe and Dlamini are common criminals who need rehabilitation rather than glorification.

Mpumelelo Peter, Port Elizabeth

