LETTER: Use pension money for green energy projects

Pension fund trustees are reluctant to pour their members’ money into ‘investing’ in Eskom debt

10 March 2020 - 16:39
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Is it any wonder that pension fund trustees are reluctant to pour their members’ money into “investing” in Eskom debt? They all know it isn’t an investment at all. It is known that both wind and solar energy are far more cost effective solutions than coal and consequently they might be persuaded to invest in these projects.  

Eskom would buy their “clean” electricity at far below the average cost of coal plants. It would get cheap electricity without having to build new plants.

Maybe energy minister Gwede Mantashe and the National Energy Regulator of SA could speed up round five of the renewable energy independent power producer procurement (REIPPP) programme and start round six straight away. I’m pretty sure most people would prefer their pension money to be used in this way rather than paying off old Eskom debt.

Of course, that old debt must still be paid. Well, in addition to drastically reducing staff numbers Eskom can start disposing of assets, just like any heavily indebted household would have to do.  

Neil Stratton, Broadacres

