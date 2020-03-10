Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA policy too rational for SA

Stance on race and economic justice will not attract our voters

10 March 2020 - 17:00
The object of political policy statements is to gain voters and win elections so that reasoned positions can be implemented to the benefit of all. The majority of our people suffered for many years under the horrors of apartheid and European racial domination — politically, socially and economically.

Those of limited education (and the ANC-SACP have succeeded in keeping them that way!) need simple-to-understand slogans and rally points that address their emotional as well as political views.

The DA policy on race and economic justice is cogent and presented well by Gwen Ngwenya (“Bottom-up approach to tackling inequality can benefit the poor more than trickle-down redress”, March 8). It has obvious appeal to all thinking people. It is rational and comprehensive in the context of our nonracial constitution.

Sadly, however, it is not the type of approach that will win over to the DA the vast majority of our voters who support either the racist and divisive policies of the ANC or the even more absurd, extreme rants and fulminations of the EFF.

Robert Stone, Linden

