LETTER: Review performance of state employees

It has been clear for many years that the ANC regards the private sector as an inexhaustible source of money to be spent, wasted or converted to individual gain for its better-placed members. Included in this has been the purchase of political support by stuffing state entities with cadres in well-paid jobs, for which many are not qualified.

This overall approach has been driven and supported by the many members of the tripartite alliance, including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. If President Cyril Ramaphosa, finance minister Tito Mboweni and others in the cabinet who are not part of the Zuma faction of self-enriching malefactors really want to rectify the malaise within this country, they should insist that inspectors are reintroduced to the school system to determine which teachers are underperforming and which school principals are maladministering the funds and staff under their control.

Underperforming teachers should be offered the choice of either further training to bring them up to a reasonable level of proficiency or retrenchment with whatever benefits they have accumulated.

For Eskom and other state-owned enterprises, a review of all appointments made over the past 10 years should be undertaken, together with an analysis of the qualifications and competence of all employees, to determine which are ANC-related time and money wasters. These should be removed with a three-month package and no pension rights — they have had their snouts in the trough of taxpayers for too long already.

For the huge rump of state employees, the government offer should be that the various unions representing employees — other than police and teachers — have a simple choice: a wage cut across the board of 5% or a reduction in the headcount of the same proportion.

Robert Stone

Linden

