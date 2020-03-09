LETTER: Prasa and Metrorail have failed the Western Cape

When union federation Cosatu issued a memorandum stating its acute concern over the appalling state of public transport in the Western Cape, it echoed the concerns of the Cape Town City Council, the Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Western Cape government.

What Cosatu’s memorandum illustrates is that broad unity of purpose on the issue of the Metrorail collapse is possible between business, government and trade unions. All parties recognise that it is an emergency situation. Everyone acknowledges that the Western Cape economy needs an affordable, efficient means of getting people to and from work. Business needs its staff to arrive on time and give a full day’s work, and local and provincial government expect the same. Commuters of all kinds want an efficient, safe and affordable public rail service.

Prasa and Metrorail have failed the Western Cape. The only question now is how this failure can be reversed as quickly as possible. A regional public transport solution must be found. Not one that seeks to satisfy any particular section of the population — be they private bus companies, municipal ones, taxis, Uber drivers or security companies — but one that is fast, safe and affordable, serving the interests of commuters above all else, and in so doing serving the regional economy as well.

Geoff Jacobs

Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry