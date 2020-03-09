LETTER: Multiracialism the way to go rather than nonracialism

The question of how we should approach SA’s demographic heterogeneity, and specifically how much attention is given to race, is clearly a central issue to DA policy-making, and to its leadership contest (“Bottom-up approach to tackling inequality can benefit the poor more than trickle-down redress”, March 8).

While Helen Zille, obviously still a powerful influence in the party, strongly supports nonracialism as opposed to multiracialism, at least two of the three candidates for leadership favour a multiracial approach. As one of the founders and co-leaders of the original Democratic Party, I believe this is the way to go.

Let’s be clear. Nonracialism, as it is presently being defined by its supporters, is not the same as a nonracist approach, which I would hope we all aspire to have. Nonracialism, as described in the DA policy proposals, requires the exclusion of race from all public discourse and policy. According to the DA’s policy proposal, “nonracialism is the rejection of race as a way to categorise people ...”. The draft goes on to declare: “The DA unequivocally stands for nonracialism not multiracialism.”

So if you are a DA candidate for any office anywhere, be careful not to express your pride that for the first time the Springboks have a black captain, and don’t refer to the fact that the team is a multiracial one and so representative of the SA population, because you could be at odds with party policy.

And in your closing speech don’t be so foolish as to quote Desmond Tutu’s description of SA as “The Rainbow Nation”. Remember, the DA is committed to nonracialism, and any reference in any context to a person’s colour or race is unacceptable.

When Mmusi Maimane resigned from the DA he said something along the lines of, “When you look at me you see a black man.” I think if the DA persists in not recognising this we can say goodbye to a lot of our black brothers’ and sisters’ potential and necessary support.

Denis Worrall

Cape Town