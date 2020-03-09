LETTER: Calmness needed

The coronavirus outbreak has gripped the imagination of the world, driven by breathless announcements. Germophobia has become our new social password as mass hysteria replaces sanity and logic.

We are certainly not facing an apocalypse, but hysteria has been promoted by intense media coverage, leading to an increase in anxiety disorders. Amid the clamour for urgent action to combat the virus, we must exercise caution and remain positive as the situation evolves. Patience and calm are needed, not hysteria.

In SA we are not as efficient in responding to outbreaks as we could be because so many of our people lack basic medical care. The spread of incorrect information simply makes things worse.

Like all of the medical crises that have confronted humanity over the centuries we will, with our advanced capabilities, cope with this encroaching medical storm.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg