Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Calmness needed

Media coverage on coronavirus outbreak is leading to an increase in anxiety disorders

09 March 2020 - 15:03
Picture: Gallo Images/AFP/Bernd Thissen
Picture: Gallo Images/AFP/Bernd Thissen

The coronavirus outbreak has gripped the imagination of the world, driven by breathless announcements. Germophobia has become our new social password as mass hysteria replaces sanity and logic.

We are certainly not facing an apocalypse, but hysteria has been promoted by intense media coverage, leading to an increase in anxiety disorders. Amid the clamour for urgent action to combat the virus, we must exercise caution and remain positive as the situation evolves. Patience and calm are needed, not hysteria.

In SA we are not as efficient in responding to outbreaks as we could be because so many of our people lack basic medical care. The spread of incorrect information simply makes things worse.

Like all of the medical crises that have confronted humanity over the centuries we will, with our advanced capabilities, cope with this encroaching medical storm.

Farouk Araie
Johannesburg

Coronavirus: Worse than a sneeze, but not the apocalypse

Don't panic over the coronavirus market impact, managers say
Money
1 day ago

Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed

Wife of the first man to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in SA also tests positive
National
1 day ago

As coronavirus takes hold, it’s every country for itself

The countries with the most resources at their disposal are the ones best placed to weather the viral storm, writes Ian Bremmer
Opinion
1 day ago

Nigeria’s economy is tied to China’s health; enter the coronavirus

China accounts for about a quarter of Nigerian imports, but Nigeria’s first coronavirus case wiped some 300-billion naira off the local stock market
World
2 days ago

Men are more susceptible to coronavirus than women

The imbalance may be caused by men suffering more underlying health problems or women having a stronger immune system
Life
10 hours ago

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Coronavirus fallout evokes ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Pragmatic Patel pushes Pepsi deal
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CHRIS THURMAN: Naked truth rendered with age-old ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Triple whammy of shocks for Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion
5.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump and Johnson a pair of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Coronavirus fallout evokes shades of rand’s crash in early ...

Opinion / Columnists

Covid-19 case confirmed in Gauteng

National / Health

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Prepare for a bumpy ride as there is little good news on ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.