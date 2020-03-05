LETTER: We must protect each other from criminals

Violence against women and children made headlines every other week in SA in 2019. The country stood together, campaigning, marching and protesting in remembrance of those who were lost and those who were affected by the violence, while pleading for the government to take action.

Yet at the end of the year the government declared an amnesty and released more than 10,000 convicts back into society due to overcrowding in prisons. Since then there have been at least two young children murdered by convicts who were released early.

The government is trying to abide by the constitution regarding prison conditions, but this is coming at the expense of the younger generation.

Change for the good is more likely to happen if every person takes it upon themselves to protect others, the same way they would protect their loved ones.

Government will not be able to cure the situation immediately, so we as a society are forced to live among people who will continue to disregard other people’s lives. If we cannot depend on government, we need to be able to depend on each other.

Courtney Rowen

Durbanville

