LETTER: The woes of affirmative action

The causes and cures of the sad state of affairs with regard to local government in SA are well known. Inappropriate affirmative action took place from 1994 and we are seeing the results in every little hamlet, municipality and government-run institution today. People have been put into positions for which they are not qualified, and they simply cannot cope. So we get bad audits, shoddy service or no service at all.

There is no accountability, and the people entrusted with these tasks do not feel guilty when they cannot explain certain transactions when auditors make inquiries. The Public Audit Act seems to have no effect. Until better qualified people are put into these jobs we will continue to see shoddy workmanship across the board. It is like putting a GP into an operating theatre to conduct brain surgery, an accident waiting to happen.

As this has been going on for years it is clear there is no political will to correct things, so we will see more of the same. The poor old honest taxpayer is, as ever, the loser.

Barbie Sandler, Constantia

