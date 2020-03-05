Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA courting disaster in Tshwane

05 March 2020 - 16:29
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
The news that Tshwane has been put in administration should be welcomed by residents of the metro. Since the local government elections in 2016 the city has lurched from crisis to crisis. The coalition between the DA and EFF was a disaster, and the residents of Tshwane suffered the consequences.

It is evident that political parties are not ready for coalition governments. In the case of Tshwane the attempt was marked by corruption and the EFF trying to dominate the DA. On several occasions the DA was forced to act in the EFF’s interests, rather than those of the people.

It is disappointing that the same DA is now threatening to take the province to court. It is they who failed to govern. Dragging this matter to the courts will just plunge the city deeper into crisis. This decision is not in the interests of the people; it is all about egos. People want services, they don’t care who is leading them.

If the DA wants to reclaim Tshwane it will have to convince the voters next year that it is indeed capable of running the city. Governance through the courts will backfire. This should serve as a lesson to all political parties concerning future coalition governments.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

