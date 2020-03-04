LETTER: State’s workers voted for ANC

One of the thrusts of the public servants’ objections to the finance minister’s plan to cut state overheads is that they cannot be blamed for the economic disasters of the past 10 years. Why, one needs to ask, have they not joined the dots?

The vast majority no doubt voted for the ANC in the most recent election. And it is the ANC that was responsible for the past decade’s disasters. Those workers therefore cannot plead not guilty to the mess. They were clearly complicit. They should either find another scapegoat or vote to correct matters at the next election.

John Spira, Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.