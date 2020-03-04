Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rate cut by captured Fed mere ego-stoking

04 March 2020 - 16:30
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
Isn’t it ironic that we in SA cry blue murder at the thought of the SA Reserve Bank losing its independence or having its mandate interfered with, while the leader of the free world captures the US Fed without a whimper from the US media.

Even though the US appears to have no liquidity problems, the Fed reduced rates by half a percentage point under the bullying eye of a self-serving president, for no good purpose other than to boost the market and his ego. Even that didn’t work — US 10-year bonds now yield under 1%. Great move!

The market is moving for real reasons for once. Reduced travel and supply problems and economic activities such as going to restaurants, shops and entertainment events will cut real profits and growth in the real world, and there’s nothing a rate cut can do to change that.

Having said that, it is an opportunity for a deep rate cut in SA without damaging the yield differential supporting the rand.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

